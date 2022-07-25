75º

All About Ann Arbor

WATCH: University of Michigan medical students walk out as anti-abortion keynote speaker takes stage

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, University of Michigan Medical School, Medical School, Medical Students, Students, Protest, Abortion, Anti-Abortion, Keynote, Hill Auditorium, Washtenaw County
Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N University Ave. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR – A video showing incoming University of Michigan medical students walking out as a doctor known for her anti-abortion views took the stage to deliver the keynote address at the school’s White Coat Ceremony has gone viral.

In the video shared by Twitter user @PEScorpiio, the students wearing white coats can be seen standing and leaving Hill Auditorium on Sunday as Dr. Kristin Collier began speaking.

As of Monday morning, the video has 8.6 million views and has been retweeted more than 450,000 times.

A graduate of U-M medical school herself, Collier is an assistant professor of medicine at the university and the director of the school’s Program on Health Spirituality & Religion.

She has openly shared her anti-abortion stance in social media posts, like this tweet from May 4, 2022.

According to the Michigan Daily, more than 340 incoming and current medical students petitioned to have Collier removed as the keynote speaker at the event.

“While we support the rights of freedom of speech and religion, an anti-choice speaker as a representative of the University of Michigan undermines the University’s position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care,” the petition read.

“This is not simply a disagreement on personal opinion; through our demand we are standing up in solidarity against groups who are trying to take away human rights and restrict medical care.”

In response to the Daily, Michigan Medicine spokeswoman Mary Masson said the university “does not revoke an invitation to a speaker based on their personal beliefs,” and said Collier was selected based on her medical qualifications by the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

For her part, Collier thanked her supporters ahead of the event on Twitter.

The White Coat Ceremony is the annual induction of the new medical school class.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email