Food Gatherers fights hunger with local first responders

Donate at Washtenaw County Kroger stores

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

A donor drops off a bag of food inside a Kroger store in the Ann Arbor area during 2021 Rockin' for the Hungry. (Food Gatherers)

ANN ARBOR – Join local first responders and Food Gatherers as they fight food insecurity and hunger in Washtenaw County.

On Saturday, EMTs, firefighters and police will be at Washtenaw County Kroger stores collecting non-perishable food and financial donations.

Donations will be accepted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Ann Arbor-based anti-hunger organization helped provide around 7.5 million meals worth of food--around 9 million pounds--to families and individuals in the county in 2021, says the Food Gatherers’ website.

Here’s a list of Kroger locations in Ann Arbor:

  • 2641 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105
  • 400 S. Maple Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103
  • 3615 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Learn more about Food Gatherers at www.foodgatherers.org

