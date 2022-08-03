77º

Ann Arbor mayor wins re-election, new councilmembers elected in primary

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

"I Voted" stickers waiting to be handled out to U-M community members who vote at the satellite office. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor was re-elected on Tuesday for his third term in the role.

He has served as mayor of the city since 2014.

The primary also saw the election of three new City Councilmembers, two of whom unseated incumbents in Wards 4 and 5.

Here are the results:

Ann Arbor Mayor

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 1

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 4

  • Dharma Akmon (D) - 2,481 votes (50%)
  • Elizabeth Nelson (D) - 2,316 votes (46%)
  • Mozhgan Savabieasfahani (D) - 215 votes (4%)

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 5

  • Jenn Cornell (D) - 4,292 votes (57%)
  • Ali Ramlawi (D) - 3,241 (43%)

Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority Millage

  • Yes - 24,975 votes (61%)
  • No - 16,115 votes (39%)

14A District Court Judge

  • Fawn Armstrong - 11,321 votes (34%)
  • Karl A. Barr - 9,817 votes (30%)
  • Torchio Feaster - 7,863 votes (24%)
  • Stuart M. Collis - 4,250 votes (13%)

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

