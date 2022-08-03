Ann Arbor mayor wins re-election, new councilmembers elected in primary

"I Voted" stickers waiting to be handled out to U-M community members who vote at the satellite office.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor was re-elected on Tuesday for his third term in the role.

He has served as mayor of the city since 2014.

The primary also saw the election of three new City Councilmembers, two of whom unseated incumbents in Wards 4 and 5.

Here are the results:

Ann Arbor Mayor

Christopher Taylor (D) - 15,144 votes (61%)

Anne Bannister (D) - 9,493 votes (39%)

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 1

Cynthia Harrison (D) - 2,435 votes (71%) (D) - 2,435 votes (71%)

Angeline Smith (D) - 988 votes (29%)

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 4

Dharma Akmon (D) - 2,481 votes (50%) (D) - 2,481 votes (50%)

Elizabeth Nelson (D) - 2,316 votes (46%)

Mozhgan Savabieasfahani (D) - 215 votes (4%)

Ann Arbor City Council Ward 5

Jenn Cornell (D) - 4,292 votes (57%) (D) - 4,292 votes (57%)

Ali Ramlawi (D) - 3,241 (43%)

Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority Millage

Yes - 24,975 votes (61%)

No - 16,115 votes (39%)

14A District Court Judge

Fawn Armstrong - 11,321 votes (34%)

Karl A. Barr - 9,817 votes (30%)

Torchio Feaster - 7,863 votes (24%)

Stuart M. Collis - 4,250 votes (13%)

