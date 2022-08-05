Ann Arbor’s Project Grow Annual Tomato Tasting is back Aug. 20

ANN ARBOR – Project Grow will be hosting its Annual Tomato Tasting at the Leslie Science and Nature Center on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and has activities for the whole family to enjoy.

This year, the event also coincides with the project’s 50th anniversary and will feature:

¡Whoa! Tacos and Shimmy Shack food trucks

Music and dancing

Nature exhibits and organic gardening lessons by Project Grow’s partner organizations

Pick-your-own-crops in one of the project’s gardens

Project Grow has a network of gardens throughout the Ann Arbor community and provides residents with the space and know-how to grow their own organic garden.

The nonprofit organization provides raised beds and offers programs for people of all ages and individuals with disabilities.

Leslie Science and Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Rd.

For more information and to learn more about Project Grow, visit www.projectgrowgardens.org.