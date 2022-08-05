Pedestrian railroad crossing along Geddes at Gallup Park to close in Ann Arbor on Tuesday

Crews will be closing the pedestrian railroad crossing at the Geddes Road entrance to Gallup Park on Aug. 9, 2022 for a 24-hour period.

ANN ARBOR – A short-term closure of the pedestrian railroad crossing at Gallup Park’s Geddes Road entrance is planned during the week of Aug. 8.

The closure will be due to maintenance work by an Amtrak contractor.

During this time, crews will shut down rail services for a 24-hour period and anticipate being onsite on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Although the path will not be accessible, crews will permit pedestrians to safely cross the tracks around the work area if necessary.

For more information, including who to contact with questions, visit www.a2gov.org.