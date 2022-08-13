68º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s TheRide introducing new half-fare pass, reducing fare costs in August

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, Buses, Public Transportation, Transportation, Public Transit, Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, Fares, Bus, Bus Route, Bus Service
A TheRide bus. (Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority)

ANN ARBOR – Riding the bus around Tree Town just got cheaper.

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, is dropping the prices of one-day unlimited ride passes and 30-day passes starting Aug. 28.

The organization is also introducing a half-fare one-day pass, a new, low-cost option for those with reduced fare identification cards or K-12 students.

“The lower pass prices are more equitable and they enhance the benefits of using transit over the higher costs of driving and parking,” said TheRide CEO Matt Carpenter in a release.

Here are the new prices:

Pass typePriceValidationSavings
Half-Fare 1-Day Pass$1.50Valid for unlimited rides for 1 day on fixed routes and FlexRide East and West. Reduced fare identification is required.New
Adult 1-Day Pass$3Valid for unlimited rides for 1 day on fixed routes and FlexRide East and West.33%
30-Day Value Pass$22.50Valid for unlimited rides for 30 days on fixed routes and FlexRide East and West. Reduced fare identification is required. 22%
30-Day Flex Pass$45Valid for unlimited rides for 30 days on fixed routes and FlexRide East and West.22%

One-day passes are valid for the day they are activated while 30-day passes are valid for 30 days starting on the first date of use.

Passes can be bought online here, in person at these locations, and through the EZFare mobile ticketing application.

Eligibility for value deal passes, also called fare deal passes, is based on income, age or disability. Those eligible must submit an application, be between the ages of 60 and 64 and either have a Medicaid or Medicare. Applications have to be turned in in person at TheRide’s main office at 2700 S. Industrial Hwy.

Other price reductions include the elimination of a $2 surcharge for FlexRide Night/Holiday Service trips outside of Ann Arbor.

Riders will also be able to use a transfer for up to 90 minutes so as to make return trips, TheRide officials said.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email