Ann Arbor named a top trending city for Airbnb this fall

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is the seventh most-trending destination for U.S. travelers this fall, according to Airbnb.

The accommodation company recently released a list of top trending Labor Day and fall destinations based on the number of nights booked.

As a top college town, Ann Arbor owes its fall popularity to the upcoming football season.

In 2018, Tree Town Airbnb hosts earned $1.55 million during Michigan games. That number shot up to $4 million in fall 2021, with an average host payout of almost $6,000 between September through December, officials said.

“And with new listings activated and booked in Q1 2022 getting booked faster compared to a year ago – with the average time to get a first booking for the majority of new listings being about a week – there is still plenty of time for locals in Ann Arbor to tap into the demand,” Airbnb said.

In 2021, Airbnb reported a more than 210% increase in searches for short-term rentals in Ann Arbor between August and September, right before the big the University of Michigan vs. Ohio State football game.

Here are the top 10 fall destinations:

Ocean City, NJ

Bella Vista, AR

Oxford, MS

Santa Ana, CA

La Mesa, CA

Baton Rouge, LA

Ann Arbor, MI

Lubbock, TX

Lexington, KY

Wheat Ridge, CO

For more information on booking on Airbnb or becoming a host, visit www.airbnb.com.