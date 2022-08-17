Ann Arbor named a top trending city for Airbnb this fall

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is the seventh most-trending destination for U.S. travelers this fall, according to Airbnb.
The accommodation company recently released a list of top trending Labor Day and fall destinations based on the number of nights booked.
As a top college town, Ann Arbor owes its fall popularity to the upcoming football season.
In 2018, Tree Town Airbnb hosts earned $1.55 million during Michigan games. That number shot up to $4 million in fall 2021, with an average host payout of almost $6,000 between September through December, officials said.
“And with new listings activated and booked in Q1 2022 getting booked faster compared to a year ago – with the average time to get a first booking for the majority of new listings being about a week – there is still plenty of time for locals in Ann Arbor to tap into the demand,” Airbnb said.
In 2021, Airbnb reported a more than 210% increase in searches for short-term rentals in Ann Arbor between August and September, right before the big the University of Michigan vs. Ohio State football game.
Here are the top 10 fall destinations:
- Ocean City, NJ
- Bella Vista, AR
- Oxford, MS
- Santa Ana, CA
- La Mesa, CA
- Baton Rouge, LA
- Ann Arbor, MI
- Lubbock, TX
- Lexington, KY
- Wheat Ridge, CO
For more information on booking on Airbnb or becoming a host, visit www.airbnb.com.