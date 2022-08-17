68º

Ann Arbor named a top trending city for Airbnb this fall

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Visitors at the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is the seventh most-trending destination for U.S. travelers this fall, according to Airbnb.

The accommodation company recently released a list of top trending Labor Day and fall destinations based on the number of nights booked.

As a top college town, Ann Arbor owes its fall popularity to the upcoming football season.

In 2018, Tree Town Airbnb hosts earned $1.55 million during Michigan games. That number shot up to $4 million in fall 2021, with an average host payout of almost $6,000 between September through December, officials said.

“And with new listings activated and booked in Q1 2022 getting booked faster compared to a year ago – with the average time to get a first booking for the majority of new listings being about a week – there is still plenty of time for locals in Ann Arbor to tap into the demand,” Airbnb said.

In 2021, Airbnb reported a more than 210% increase in searches for short-term rentals in Ann Arbor between August and September, right before the big the University of Michigan vs. Ohio State football game.

Here are the top 10 fall destinations:

  • Ocean City, NJ
  • Bella Vista, AR
  • Oxford, MS
  • Santa Ana, CA
  • La Mesa, CA
  • Baton Rouge, LA
  • Ann Arbor, MI
  • Lubbock, TX
  • Lexington, KY
  • Wheat Ridge, CO

For more information on booking on Airbnb or becoming a host, visit www.airbnb.com.

