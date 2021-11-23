Airbnb: Ann Arbor property owners stand to reap big profits during Michigan-Ohio State weekend

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Hornet from Naval Air Station Oceana does a low flyover above Michigan Stadium, passing below a Goodyear airship, before an NCAA college football game between Washington and Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Online lodging marketplace Airbnb predicts property owners in Ann Arbor will see a major influx in short term rental revenue this weekend as fans descend on the college town for the biggest rivalry football game of the year: University of Michigan vs. Ohio State.

The company released several statistics ahead of the big game weekend, including:

Searches for lodging in Ann Arbor for this upcoming weekend rose by more than 210% from August to September.

The majority of guest arrivals this weekend are from Ohio at nearly 20% prior to cancellations or alterations.

The last time the Wolverines played the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor, local hosts raked in more than $1.1 million.

Airbnb said on average, a typical host earns $9,600 and that new hosts who began renting out their properties since the start of the pandemic have reported a total income of $6 billion.

The company says a boost in local stays not only brings “meaningful economic benefits” for hosts, but also for the local economy when hosts recommend area businesses and restaurants to their guests.

For more information on booking on Airbnb or becoming a host, visit www.airbnb.com.