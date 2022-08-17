Michigan WR AJ Henning, F Cameron Williams sign NIL deals with Chicago White Sox

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here’s a sentence you probably didn’t expect to read today: Michigan football wide receiver A.J. Henning and women’s basketball forward Cameron Williams have signed name, image, and likeness deals with the Chicago White Sox.

Henning is entering his junior season at the University of Michigan, where he’s caught 16 passes for 138 yards and rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Most notably, he’s a game changer for the Wolverines on kick and punt returns.

A.J. Henning #3 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2021 Getty Images)

Before enrolling at Michigan, Henning was a four-star recruit out of Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois. That’s only about 30 miles south-southwest of Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago.

Williams, also a junior, averaged 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game last season and helped the Wolverines march to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

She attended Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago, which is about five miles north-northwest of Guaranteed Rate.

Cameron Williams #44 of the Michigan Wolverines handles the ball against Caitlin Bickle #51 of the Baylor Lady Bears during the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena on December 19, 2021 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (2021 Getty Images)

The White Sox recently launched an NIL program called “ChiSox Athlete” with a goal to “empower student-athletes, their voices, and careers, both on and off the field.”

Henning and Williams are two of eight athletes who were announced as members of the program Wednesday (Aug. 17).

Henning and Williams will have chances to cash in on branding opportunities and access professional resources in exchange for social media promotion. They will also take part in a pregame experience and watch a White Sox game from a suite, according to The Athletic.