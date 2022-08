People of all ages swim at Veterans Memorial Park Pool on Aug. 26, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Staff shortages are prompting the early closure of Ann Arbor’s outdoor pools this year.

“Due to staffing challenges and ongoing mechanical issues, staff will be altering the end of the summer schedule for the outdoor pools,” said the City of Ann Arbor in an emailed update.

Buhr Park Pool will be closing early on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Fuller Park Pool and Veterans Memorial Parks are scheduled to close after Sunday, Sept.18 and Monday, Sept. 5, respectively.

Find pool schedules here.