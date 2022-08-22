City of Ann Arbor accepting applications for new A2Zero Ambassadors cohort

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations is seeking individuals interested in becoming the next A2ZERO Ambassadors.

The ambassador program provides residents interested in helping the city achieve its carbon neutrality goals with connections, insights, information and collaboration opportunities.

The next program will begin in November and will last 12 weeks.

The program focuses on the following strategies laid out by the city’s A2ZERO Carbon Neutrality Plan:

Equity and environmental justice.

Community sustainability, climate change and climate action.

Energy efficiency, beneficial electrification and renewable energy.

Water efficiency, water quality, stormwater and the local watershed.

Transportation and choices to move around the community.

Achieving a circular economy: waste reduction, composting, recycling, sustainable purchasing and material reuse.

Local food: how to grow it, eat it and find it.

Personal and community resilience and emergency preparedness.

Tying it all together: A2ZERO and You.

In addition to attending sessions and coursework, ambassadors are expected to commit at least 20 hours of volunteer time during the program through a sustainability-related project.

Approximately 30 applicants will be chosen to participate in the fourth cohort since the program was launched.

Want to apply? Click here.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30.

Ad

“I loved my experience in the A2ZERO Ambassadors program because I learned about both the technical and social aspects of city-wide carbon neutrality,” A2ZERO ambassador Lunia Oriol said in a statement. “I also met like-minded people in my community who are driven to create positive change; and through this program, we are all able to stay connected through get togethers and long-term sustainability projects, we as ambassadors lead and manage.”

“I am proud to be an ambassador of our city’s bold, forward-thinking carbon neutrality plan,” Bridget Gruber A2ZERO Ambassador Bridget Gruber said in a statement. “Ann Arbor recognizes the urgency with which we must reduce GHG emissions in a just and equitable way and is taking aggressive action with the A2ZERO Plan.

“The A2ZERO Ambassador training program was enlightening; I learned so much from local experts (on topics like waste, water and transportation) and about how my family and my neighborhood fit into the plan. Moreover, the community-building benefits and exchange of ideas that came out of the program cannot be overstated.”

Ad

“My experience with the program has been so rewarding. One of the things that I have craved was connecting with others that were curious and motivated to act on climate and environmental change,” said A2ZERO ambassador Pricilla Papias said in a statement.

“Through this experience, I have connected with people with rich and diverse environmental experiences and stories and find myself learning more about my own environmental story and expanding my understanding of all the possibilities within environmental innovation.”

For more information about the program or the A2ZERO plan, visit www.a2gov.org/a2zero.