Dexter Cider Mill opening for season on Friday

A vintage truck with a sign is parked outside the Dexter Cider Mill on Oct. 16, 2020.

DEXTER, Mich. – Cue the smell of fresh, old fashioned doughnuts wafting through the air.

The Dexter Cider Mill is opening for the fall season on Friday and will be selling its signature cider, cider slushies, cider doughnuts, caramel apples, pies, apple nut bread and more.

Open since 1886, it is Michigan’s oldest continuously operating cider mill, according to its website. The family-owned business is also a member of the Michigan Cider Makers’ Guild and its owners say “very few changes” have been made to its processes over the decades.

Its cider is unpasteurized and is made using several varieties of local apples on its oak press.

Apple cider slushie at Dexter Cider Mill. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

When the weather gets cooler toward the end of the season, the mill serves hot spiced cider.

The Dexter Cider Mill accepts cash or check only. An ATM is available on site and parking is free.

Hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 26-28) of opening weekend are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Dexter Cider Mill is located at 3685 Central St. in Dexter.