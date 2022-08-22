68º

Dexter Cider Mill opening for season on Friday

Opening weekend Aug. 26-28

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A vintage truck with a sign is parked outside the Dexter Cider Mill on Oct. 16, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

DEXTER, Mich. – Cue the smell of fresh, old fashioned doughnuts wafting through the air.

The Dexter Cider Mill is opening for the fall season on Friday and will be selling its signature cider, cider slushies, cider doughnuts, caramel apples, pies, apple nut bread and more.

Open since 1886, it is Michigan’s oldest continuously operating cider mill, according to its website. The family-owned business is also a member of the Michigan Cider Makers’ Guild and its owners say “very few changes” have been made to its processes over the decades.

Its cider is unpasteurized and is made using several varieties of local apples on its oak press.

Apple cider slushie at Dexter Cider Mill. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

When the weather gets cooler toward the end of the season, the mill serves hot spiced cider.

The Dexter Cider Mill accepts cash or check only. An ATM is available on site and parking is free.

Hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 26-28) of opening weekend are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Dexter Cider Mill is located at 3685 Central St. in Dexter.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

