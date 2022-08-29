Ann Arbor’s Probility Marathon returns with focus on mental health

ANN ARBOR – Hit the streets of downtown Tree Town with this year’s Probility Ann Arbor Marathon to promote wellness and fight the stigma around mental health issues.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, runners will dash through the University of Michigan central campus, in Nichol’s Arboretum, along parts of the Huron River, and all the way to (and from) roads close to Washtenaw Community College.

Participants can run the full marathon (26.2 miles), a half-marathon, a 10K, and a 5K at the event, or run at home as part of a virtual marathon. There are also kids’ “marathon” and “half-marathon” options, and a 19-mile training run.

The full marathon can be run by individuals, or teams of 4 can sign up to run a relay. Find race maps here.

Every year, the event commits to supporting local charities and organizations with the Ann Arbor Rotary Club. Area organizations that support mental health will be promoted during the event and free entries are offered to those recovering from addiction.

All of the runs will start at 8 a.m. on South 5th Avenue between Hill and Madison streets.

This year, event organizer Epic Races is offering a new promotional and wellness opportunity for local businesses, The Corporate Wellness Program.

“With more and more pressures being put on local businesses and their employees since the pandemic, we’ve been trying to think of more ways to support our local community as well as our participants,” said CEO and Race Director of Epic Races Eva Solomon in a release. “This Corporate Wellness initiative is the result of our ongoing commitment to the health and fitness of our neighbors, as well as an example of how local companies like us can work together to engage with their communities in a healthy and productive way that ultimately improves the quality of their workplace too.”

The health initiative gives businesses and corporate partners a chance to create their own teams and earn promotional perks, including entry discounts, logo opportunities and swag bag inserts.

“Inclusive mobility is an essential focus for our team, and we are so passionate about serving our community in Ann Arbor! The Corporate Wellness Program partnership has provided an easy way for us to promote what we love in our community while being active with each other and our families,” said Emily Ellis, May Mobility team captain and Senior Benefits and Wellness Program Manager, in a release.

Learn more about the Ann Arbor races at www.annarbormarathon.com.