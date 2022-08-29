Create custom Chaco sandals at Liberty Plaza in downtown Ann Arbor this week

ANN ARBOR – Sandal brand Chaco will be at Liberty Plaza Sept. 1-4 with its ReChaco Roving Repairs Bus, offering free repairs for most Z sandals and the opportunity to custom design Z/1 Sandals and Chillos Slides.

The mobile factory will be on site each day from noon-6 p.m. and no appointment is needed.

Custom Z/1 sandals will cost $110 and custom Chillos will cost $55.

The event is part of the Michigan-based brand’s 2022 Fit for Adventure Tour, which aims to “keep sandals on feet and out of landfills longer.”

“We hear about so many lifelong memories being made in Chacos, and it was great to hear so many of those firsthand on the tour last summer,” senior director of marketing at Chaco Lauren Poole said in a release. “This year we are thrilled to take this experience to new cities and to meet more of Chaco Nation on the road.

“We love being a part of the journey, whether that means fixing a beloved a pair of sandals or choosing their own styles, colors, and patterns to customize their own pair.”

For the event, Chaco will be offering 20% off for customers with a valid student ID.

Last year, the Roving Repairs Bus repaired more than 1,500 pairs of sandals and custom-made more than 1,200 pairs.

For more information, visit the tour’s website.

Liberty Plaza is located at 310 South Division Street.