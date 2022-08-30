Here’s which city services will pause in Ann Arbor on Labor Day

ANN ARBOR – The city’s municipal offices, including Larcom City Hall’s Customer Service Center will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Sept. 5.

The 15th Judicial District Court at the Ann Arbor Justice Center will also be closed on Monday.

In addition, no trash, recycling or compost will be collected on Labor Day. Collections that take place on Mondays will in stead occur on Tuesday, and residents can expect collections one day later throughout the week, and Friday’s routes will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information about Ann Arbor’s solid waste services, visit www.a2gov.org/solidwaste.

Despite the closures and pause in services, utility operations and safety services in the city will remain open and available 24 hours a day.

For more updates and city announcements, visit www.a2gov.org.