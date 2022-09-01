Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor announces new sandwich for a good cause

The ChadWink sandwich will be sold every day in September at Zingerman's Deli.

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Deli has announced a new sandwich with a mission close to home.

Portions of sales of the ChadWink sandwich will go towards the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation this month. The foundation aims to fund groundbreaking pediatric brain cancer research with the goal of discovering effective treatments.

Jason and Tammi Carr from Ann Arbor and Mark and Jenny Mosier from Maryland founded the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation in honor of their children. In 2015, the Carrs lost their five-year-old Chad and the Mosiers lost their six-year-old Michael to the aggressive disease.

The ChadWink sandwich was the result of a benefit auction for ChadTough when the Deli donated a create-a-sandwich experience. The winning bidders, as well as the Zatkoff Family Legacy Fund, the Glick family, philanthropist and author Mitch Albom and Zingerman’s Deli will donate $2 to the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation for every ChadWink sale -- generating an $8 donation to the nonprofit for each sandwich sold.

“We’re honored to create many ‘ChadWink’ experiences this month through every sandwich purchase and donation,” Rick Strutz, co-managing partner of Zingerman’s Delicatessen said in a statement.

According to a release, the Carrs came up with the term “ChadWink” to describe moments when they felt their son’s presence.

So, what’s in it? According to a release, the ChadWink features “all-natural, preservative-free turkey breast, Nueske’s applewood-smoked bacon, fresh avocado spread, Wisconsin muenster cheese, tomato, and the Deli’s housemade Russian dressing on grilled Farm bread from Zingerman’s Bakehouse.”

The announcement is part of Zingerman’s Community of Businesses’ monthly highlight of one area nonprofit.

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is located at 422 Detroit Street.