Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment 2 days after man killed her while visiting, police say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A woman was found dead inside an Ann Arbor apartment two days after she was killed by a man who visited her, police said.

UPDATE: Suspect identified, charged

Officials were called around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) to the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor for a welfare check, they said.

Patricia Falkenstern, 65, of Ann Arbor, was found dead inside her home, according to authorities.

A 61-year-old man who also lives at the Courthouse Square Apartments was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He was known to Falkenstern and admitted to killing her, Ann Arbor officials said.

Police believe Falkenstern was killed Tuesday while the man was visiting her apartment.

The man is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail, pending arraignment.

Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6930, or email JMcDonagh@a2gov.org.