Man charged with killing woman while visiting her at Ann Arbor apartment, officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been charged with murdering a woman while visiting her at an Ann Arbor apartment, officials said.

Police said Patricia Falkenstern, 65, of Ann Arbor, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor.

Keith Brent Kwiecinski, 61, of Ann Arbor, was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities said Kwiecinski also lives at the apartment complex and admitted to killing Falkenstern.

Police believe Falkenstern was killed Aug. 30 while Kwiecinski visited her apartment.

Kwiecinski is charged with homicide -- open murder. He was arraigned Saturday and is being held in the Washtenaw County Jail without bond.

Prosecutors are continuing to review the case, and additional charges are possible, they said.