Man charged with killing woman while visiting her at Ann Arbor apartment, officials say

Keith Kwiecinski charged in murder of Patricia Falkenstern

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Keith Brent Kwiecinski (Ann Arbor Police Department)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been charged with murdering a woman while visiting her at an Ann Arbor apartment, officials said.

Police said Patricia Falkenstern, 65, of Ann Arbor, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor.

Keith Brent Kwiecinski, 61, of Ann Arbor, was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities said Kwiecinski also lives at the apartment complex and admitted to killing Falkenstern.

Police believe Falkenstern was killed Aug. 30 while Kwiecinski visited her apartment.

Kwiecinski is charged with homicide -- open murder. He was arraigned Saturday and is being held in the Washtenaw County Jail without bond.

Prosecutors are continuing to review the case, and additional charges are possible, they said.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

