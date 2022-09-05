Eastern Michigan University teacher’s union set to vote on strike

A labor dispute at Eastern Michigan University is showing no signs of letting up.

The teacher’s union there is set to make a critical vote on Tuesday that could signal a strike just as the school year gets underway.

Last week the faculty union rejected a salary proposal. The proposal offered every full-time faculty member a salary increase in the first year of the agreement. The proposed salary increase would range from 4% to 8% and a $3,600 increase to every base salary to offset the increase in health care costs.

The union rejected the proposal and countered with an increase of 8.4% in base salary for the first year of a new agreement, which was a reduction from its initial 9.5% proposal. The union also proposed a 4% increase, plus a $4,000 increase to every base salary, in the first year, with an increase of 4.5% in years two and three.

The current contract expired on Aug. 31. The union will vote Tuesday night via Zoom.

Michigan has a law preventing public school teacher’s unions from striking. If teachers walk the picket line, it would be illegal.

