Kick off fall on Huron River at Ypsi Fall River Day

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The Huron River lined with trees in Ann Arbor (WDIV)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members are invited to attend Ypsi Fall River Day on Sept. 25 at Frog Island Park from noon- 3 p.m.

Hosted by the City of Ypsilanti Parks & Recreation Commission, the event will feature free single and two person kayak trips, educational programming on river wildlife and family-friendly activities.

Kayakers of all skill levels can enjoy paddling the river through Ypsilanti into Ford Lake. A shuttle will be provided back to the park every hour from a designated location downstream until 4 p.m.

According to a press release, kayaks will be in limited supply and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

At 1 p.m., the Leslie Science & Nature Center will showcase a “Hunters of the Sky” presentation and the Huron Clinton Metroparks Mobile Learning Center will be offering an educational program on river wildlife.

Other exhibitors will include:

  • Huron River Watershed Council
  • Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor
  • Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative/Border to Border Trail
  • Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation
  • Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office
  • Ypsilanti District Library
  • Ypsilanti Township Recreation Department

Frog Island Park is located just north of Riverside Park between Forest Avenue and Cross Street.

The address is 699 Rice Street in Ypsilanti. The park can also be accessed via the Border to Border Trail.

For more information, visit the Ypsilanti Parks & Recreation Commission’s website.

