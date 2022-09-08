Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations

A serial peeping tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is now accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor.

Erric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor.

The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes.

The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were involved. Police are putting together a long list of people who were victimized.

Morton has previously served time in prison for 17 charges of capturing images of unclothed people. He hid cameras in porta potties at little league games and had more than 7,000 videos.

He was released from prison in January. Prosecutors confirmed to Local 4 that he has been arrested for similiar crimes.

Police said videos were taken with a hidden camera inside a Bed Bath and Beyond in Ann Arbor, a Hampton Inn and a Wyndham hotel. He is accused of victimizing people the same month he was released from prison.

He is also accused of distributing the videos. If you believe you may have been victimized, Ann Arbor police want you to call them.

The following businesses were impacted: