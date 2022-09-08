Wildlife rescue: Watch an Ann Arbor police officer rescue a stuck deer

ANN ARBOR – “While he didn’t stick around to say thanks, we are pretty sure that the deer is now Officer Dattolo’s biggest fan,” said Ann Arbor Police Department officials on Facebook.

On Wednesday around 8:25 a.m., police received a call to help a curious Cervidae who had gotten suck in a resident’s backyard.

In bodycam footage, Officer Dattolo can be seen freeing, and reassuring, the panicked buck, which had seriously tangled itself up in tight sports netting.

After it’s free from netting, the deer cartoonishly flails into a saw horse and needs Officer Dattolo’s help to again.

Luckily, it is able to make a frantic and noisy getaway from the scene.

Check out the video below: