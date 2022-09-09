Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum CEO announces departure after nearly 20 years

President and CEO of AAHOM, Mel Drumm, and Group Vice President of Toyota North America R & D, Jeff Makarewicz, pose for a photo in the museum's new STEAM PARK on Aug. 17, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Mel Drumm, president and chief executive officer of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, will be stepping down from his longtime role at the organization later this year.

Drumm has served in the role for the past 18 years. During his tenure, he secured a merger of the museum and the Leslie Science and Nature Center to reach roughly 400,000 people each year through visitors, educational programs and community outreach.

The combined organizations also partnered with the Ypsilanti-based Yankee Air Museum under his leadership to create “Unity in Learning,” which offers programming at all three facilities, on-site at schools and community centers and virtually.

“While no transition is easy, I believe we are at an opportune point; we have navigated the pandemic, restored our traditional in-the-black operations, and are closing in on a new strategic plan to guide us over the next several years,” Drumm said in a statement. “Serving as the president and CEO of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum has been a wonderful adventure and an experience of a lifetime. As I reflect upon my tenure, we have surpassed even my expectations for success.”

Ad

Exhibits at the Hands-On Museum created during Drumm’s tenure include STEAM Park, Engineers on a Roll, All About You and H2Oh!.

According to a press release, Drumm “worked tirelessly” to secure support for the museum’s endowment and the Discover Science Assistance Fund in order for operations to continue and to help fund scholarships for school field trips to AAHOM.

“Mel has created an exceptional legacy and is leaving the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and LSNC in a very strong position,” principal at Rehmann and chair of the Museum’s Board of Trustees Donald Burke said in a statement. “We are thankful for his work and grateful that he will help the organization transition to new leadership.

“The programming and activities at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, LSNC, and our Unity in Learning partners, developed under Mel’s leadership, provide a solid foundation to continue to grow our reach and achieve our mission. While change is always hard, we have an incredible staff and Board of Trustees who will not only ensure a seamless transition but will also be part of developing plans for the future.”

Ad

The museum’s Board of Trustees will begin a search for Drumm’s successor this fall.