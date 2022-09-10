Peeping Tom investigation expands as man accused of planting cameras in Ann Arbor bathrooms was arrested

The investigation into a serial peeping tom is expanding, and Friday night, Local 4 is learning new information about where people may have unknowingly recorded. The man at the center of it all was just recently arrested months after being released from prison for the same crimes.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The investigation into a serial Peeping Tom is expanding, and Friday night, Local 4 is learning new information about where people may have unknowingly recorded.

The man at the center of it all was just recently arrested months after being released from prison for the same crimes.

Friday (Sept. 9) night, we’re hearing from one of his victims, and investigators say he was at this for months before being caught.

“The whole thing was incredibly traumatic for me,” said Talisa Garcia.

Garcia’s nightmare will not end as she is a victim of Peeping Tom Erric Desean Morton who was convicted of hiding a camera in her mother’s bathroom and videotaping her, officials say.

Morton did six years for also hiding cameras in bathrooms all over Ann Arbor as he was taping thousands of adults and kids, officials say.

Garcia got a department of corrections letter saying Morton was being released.

“They decided to grant them parole,” Garcia said. “I knew that would be a huge mistake because this was a person, in my opinion, who has not learned.”

That very day, Garcia received another letter saying that Morton’s supervision would end on Jan. 27, 2022.

Ann Arbor police told Local 4 that they believed Morton began hiding cameras in public bathrooms all over Ann Arbor, including:

Altar’d State

Bath and Body Works

Hampton Inn & Wyndham Garden

Vertex Coffee (S University)

Starbucks (Plymouth Road)

Sweetwater Coffee (Plymouth Road)

Gallup Park

Police say Morton used pen cameras as small as Chapstick underneath bathroom sinks, where he recorded thousands of which were uploaded to the internet.

Officials say the videos were made from Jan. 27 to July 22, which is when Morton was caught.

Garcia saw Local 4′s report that Morton is again accused of victimizing hundreds, thousands of people again.

“it is my prayer that the justice system this time gets it right and they sentence them accordingly,” Garcia said. “It is my prayer that he serves the time that he needs, and they get him off the street for good.”

If you believe you may have been a victim of the hidden cameras that have been placed at the establishments listed above, click here.