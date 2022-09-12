Jewish Family Services hosting annual fundraiser walk in Ann Arbor in October

ANN ARBOR – Jewish Family Services will host its second annual “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” fundraiser walk on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The nonprofit, which serves older adults, refugees, community members in need of counseling support and families facing food insecurity, encourages walk participants to consider the challenges its clients face every day.

Anyone can participate in the event and registration is free. Participants are encouraged to ask their family and friends to sponsor their walk. A virtual walk option is available for those who cannot attend the event in person.

Schedule

9 a.m. - Check-in at Burns Park Elementary parking lot.

10 a.m. - Walk begins. The walk will kick off at the school and will circle on the sidewalk bordering the park before returning to the starting point.

10:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Post-walk celebration with activities, prizes and refreshments. in the Burns Park Elementary School parking lot.

According to the event’s website, support from funds raised by participants in this year’s walk will help JFS support individuals who are:

Experiencing life’s transitions accompanied by fears and uncertainties.

Struggling with mental health issues and their place in the world.

Seeking financial independence for themselves and their families.

Stepping foot into a strange land often without anyone to call family or friend.

Caring for aging parents with little or no time to care for themselves.

Needing transportation to connect them to necessary medical care.

Lacking basic nourishment to feed their bodies and souls.

To learn more about the services JFS offers, visit www.jfsannarbor.org