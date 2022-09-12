Michigan to play Eastern Michigan University at Little Caesars Arena -- here’s how to get tickets

DETROIT, Mich. – The men’s college basketball teams from University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University will be facing off at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the game will go on presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. They will start at $15 and can be purchased on 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Groups of 10 or more can call the Group Sales Department at 313-471-3099 to request discounts.

It will be the 23rd men’s college basketball matchup hosted at the state-of-the-art arena since it opened in 2017. The last college game to be played at Little Caesars Arena was on Dec. 21, 2021, when the Michigan State Spartans defeated Oakland 90-78 in front of more than 16,000 fans.

The last time Michigan played at Little Caesars Arena was on Dec. 16, 2017 during the venue’s inaugural college basketball game and the Wolverines defeated Detroit Mercy 90-58.

This will be EMU’s first appearance at Little Caesars Arena.