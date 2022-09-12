Sip mochas and learn about murals at a new Ann Arbor Art Center series

ANN ARBOR – Grab a cup of java and learn about Tree Town’s many murals during the new Mochas and Murals tours.

Organized by the Ann Arbor Art Center, the tours will educate participants about the various murals around the downtown area and the artists who created them.

Tours will meet at the art center gallery at 117 W. Liberty St. and will be led by Beyond the Pail curator Louise Jones or gallery director Thea Eck.

Coffee and pastries will be provided by the Zingerman’s Community of Businesses, A2AC officials said.

Here’s when you can catch a tour:

MOCHAS + MURALS: WALKING MURAL TOUR

When: Sept. 16: noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person

Limited to 25 participants

MOCHAS + MURALS: STROLLER MURAL TOUR

When: Sept. 18: 10-10:45 a.m.

Cost: $5 per person | $10 per family

Attending children will receive a special booklet and crayons.

Limited to 10 families

MOCHAS + MURALS: CURATOR TALK AND ARTIST RECEPTION

When: Oct. 2: 11:00 AM to noon

Cost: Free

When at the art center gallery or shop, pick up a free copy of its new Beyond the Pail A2AC Murals activity book. The books have information and suggested routes for A2AC’s murals and short activities connected to each piece.