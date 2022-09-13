Westside Art Hop returning to Ann Arbor porches, yards this fall

Glass artist Larry Nisson creates pieces to put in your garden.

ANN ARBOR – The semiannual Westside Art Hop is returning this fall to the historic Old West Side.

The event, described as “a cross between an art walk and an art fair,” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon-5 p.m.

The fair features mostly local artists, but some national and international artists have been known to participate in the event, which occurs each spring and fall.

An artist at the 2019 May Westside Art Hop. Credit | Leah McChesney

Attendees will enjoy browsing art by more than 80 exhibiting artists displayed on porches and front yards of numerous local hosts. Artwork for sale will include paintings, pottery, prints, jewelry, photographs, wood, glass, fiber and metal works.

Parking is free on neighborhood streets and in local school parking lots.

To see an interactive map of the event, click here.

For more information, visit www.westsidearthop.com.