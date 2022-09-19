Attend a goatscaping open house in Ann Arbor on Monday

Goats are guided to an area to begin clearing invasive plants in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – If you’ve seen goats munching on plants around several city parks, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you.

They’re there for a reason and the city of Ann Arbor has used the animals for several years to clear out invasive plants from parks and nature areas.

“Goatscaping” is an old-fashioned, chemical-free plant control and the goats remove poison ivy, honeysuckle, buckthorn and more.

On Monday evening from 6-7 p.m. at Burr Oak Park, Twin Willow Ranch and GIVE 365 are holding a goat open house to talk about the practice.

These goats from Twin Willow Ranch help clear invasive plants from parks and nature areas. (City of Ann Arbor)

A goat munches while "goatscaping" in Ann Arbor. (City of Ann Arbor)

All are welcome to attend and are encouraged to ask questions. The goats will also be at the event, for those hoping to get a closer look.

This season, the goats have cleared invasive plants at Gallup Park and Cobblestone. They are wrapping up their work this month at Burr Oak Park.

For more information and to see pictures of the herd, including “Bling,” “Freckle” and “Mae,” click here.

Burr Oak Park is located at 601 Burr Oak Dr.