Bubble tea shop steps away from University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor closes

ANN ARBOR – The downtown area of Ann Arbor has seen a bubble tea boom in recent years, with some shops located just storefronts apart.

Chatime, which opened just ahead of the boba craze in the State Street District, announced an immediate closure on Saturday on its Facebook page.

The notice read:

Dear Chatime Customers,

We regret to inform you that Chatime have decided to close down our business. Our last day of business will be on 9/17/2022.

We enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the years. I would like to thank you all our customers and employees, we could not have been as successful as it was without your support and loyalty. Thank you for being with Chatime in all ups and downs.

Sincerely,

Chatime Ann Arbor Owners

The Ann Arbor branch was the global chain’s first location in Michigan. The Taiwanese teahouse brand has more than 2,500 locations in 38 countries and is known for its handcrafted drinks, which include classic “pearl” milk teas, fresh tea, fruit tea, smoothies, coffee and more. It is also known for toppings like its chewy fruity cubes called “QQ” jelly and mousse.

The shop was located at 340 Maynard St. across the street from New York Pizza Depot.