Elections: Here’s how to register to vote in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Ready to vote in the November 8 general election? Registering is the first step.
Ann Arbor-area residents can register to vote all the way up to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
In-person registration can be done at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of Larcom City Hall, 301 E. Huron St., Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the clerk’s office will also have special hours for voter registration and absentee ballot requests on Wednesdays until 7 p.m. Additionally hours will be held between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Proof of residency isn’t required prior to Oct. 24 but is necessary afterward and on Election Day.
Residents can also register at the clerk’s satellite locations:
University of Michigan Museum of Art (525 State St.)
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27.
- Monday–Thursday, noon–6 p.m.
- Fridays, noon–4 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 5, noon–4 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Open on Friday, Oct. 14, from 7–10 p.m. for Feel Good Friday
University of Michigan North Campus’ Duderstadt Center (2281 Bonisteel Blvd.)
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12.
- Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon–6 p.m.
- Fridays, noon–4 p.m.
- Open on Monday, Oct. 24 between noon–6 p.m.
Those unsure of their registration status can check online here or view sample ballots.
Learn more about voting in Ann Arbor here.