Elections: Here’s how to register to vote in Ann Arbor

An Ann Arbor City Clerk satellite office at the UMMA.

ANN ARBOR – Ready to vote in the November 8 general election? Registering is the first step.

Ann Arbor-area residents can register to vote all the way up to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person registration can be done at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of Larcom City Hall, 301 E. Huron St., Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the clerk’s office will also have special hours for voter registration and absentee ballot requests on Wednesdays until 7 p.m. Additionally hours will be held between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Proof of residency isn’t required prior to Oct. 24 but is necessary afterward and on Election Day.

Residents can also register at the clerk’s satellite locations:

University of Michigan Museum of Art (525 State St.)

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Monday–Thursday, noon–6 p.m.

Fridays, noon–4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, noon–4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Open on Friday, Oct. 14, from 7–10 p.m. for Feel Good Friday

University of Michigan North Campus’ Duderstadt Center (2281 Bonisteel Blvd.)

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon–6 p.m.

Fridays, noon–4 p.m.

Open on Monday, Oct. 24 between noon–6 p.m.

Those unsure of their registration status can check online here or view sample ballots.

Learn more about voting in Ann Arbor here.