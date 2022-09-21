65º

All About Ann Arbor

Elections: Here’s how to register to vote in Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Voting, Ballot, Election, City Of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor City Clerk's Office, Larcom City Hall, Voter Registration, Voter, Vote 2020, Ann Arbor Election
An Ann Arbor City Clerk satellite office at the UMMA. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Ready to vote in the November 8 general election? Registering is the first step.

Ann Arbor-area residents can register to vote all the way up to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person registration can be done at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of Larcom City Hall, 301 E. Huron St., Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the clerk’s office will also have special hours for voter registration and absentee ballot requests on Wednesdays until 7 p.m. Additionally hours will be held between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Proof of residency isn’t required prior to Oct. 24 but is necessary afterward and on Election Day.

Residents can also register at the clerk’s satellite locations:

University of Michigan Museum of Art (525 State St.)

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27.

  • Monday–Thursday, noon–6 p.m.
  • Fridays, noon–4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5, noon–4 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • Open on Friday, Oct. 14, from 7–10 p.m. for Feel Good Friday

University of Michigan North Campus’ Duderstadt Center (2281 Bonisteel Blvd.)

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12.

  • Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon–6 p.m.
  • Fridays, noon–4 p.m.
  • Open on Monday, Oct. 24 between noon–6 p.m.

Those unsure of their registration status can check online here or view sample ballots.

Learn more about voting in Ann Arbor here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email