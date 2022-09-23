Here’s where to pick up a cup of java in Ann Arbor for National Coffee Day

How much coffee is too much?

ANN ARBOR – Java. Morning Juice. Rocket Fuel. Whatever you call it, coffee is what gets most of us out of bed in the morning.

Around 66% of Americans drink coffee every day, according to a survey from the National Coffee Association.

With consumption at a 20-year high, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Coffee Day, on Saturday, Sept. 29., than to get some java from a local cafe.

Here’s where to get your caffeine fix in Ann Arbor:

NEW LOCATION

Westside third-wave coffee spot 19 Drips has opened up its second location in the old Songbird spot on Jackson Avenue.

The new, larger location serves up 19 Drips brews, lattes, breakfast food and Yemeni dishes.

NEW SEASON

Leaves haven’t started changing yet but coffee shop menus have. Cahoots Cafe’s fall menu includes the Basic Witch, Smocha and Halva latte.

Hyperion on West Liberty Street has also undergone a fall menu change with the addition of a classic Pumpkin Spice latte and a Maple Bourbon latte.

NEW TEMPERATURES

Now that things are getting colder, try something that will warm you up.

Swing by either RoosRoast location to try the Ancho Pancho Mocha, the Ann Arbor-based coffee brand’s spicy mocha (and my favorite).

For those hanging out downtown, grab a Whiskey latte from Ann Arbor Roasting Company at 324 S. State St, or head to Comet Coffee in Nickels Arcade for a warming pour-over.

NEW OWNERS

Searching for a small escape? Drive the short distance to Dixboro to meet the new owners of MoonWinks Cafe.

The community-focused cafe at 5151 Plymouth Rd. changed hands in August but don’t worry--it still offers smoothies, sandwiches and (most importantly) java from Ypsilanti’s Hyperion Coffee Co.

Those looking for a job can submit their applications here.