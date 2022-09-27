Get free first aid kits, Narcan at these two pop-ups in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Two local organizations will be hosting two community pop-ups in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti for residents to collect free first aid kits and life-saving Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is administered as either a nasal spray or an injection.

The Washtenaw County Health Department recently reported that opioid-related deaths are on the rise in the county, and Narcan is a simple and effective tool to prevent brain injury and death.

Earlier this year, the Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch installed a Narcan vending machine with free kits of the drug.

Free kits are also available at these fire stations around Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor Fire Department carries them on their trucks to distribute to the community.

Here’s when the pop-ups will take place:

Sept. 28: Blake Transit Center from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 5: Ypsilanti Transit Center from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Individuals unable to attend the events but want to receive a kit can fill out a form at thewrap.org and have one mailed to them free of charge.

Blake Transit Center is located at 331 S. 4th Ave. in Ann Arbor and the Ypsilanti Transit Center is located at 220 Pearl St. in Ypsilanti.