Ann Arbor’s Say Yes Fest closing with silent disco on Main, art exhibition and more on Friday

Silent disco on Ann Arbor's Main Street as part of the inaugural Say Yes Fest.

ANN ARBOR – The monthlong Say Yes Fest will come to a close on Friday evening with a lineup of activities and events for people to attend.

Free and open to the public, the evening will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Washtenaw County Circuit Court where a collaborative of local organizations and artists have hosted speakers, performers and art exhibits as part of its RE:CLAIM project for the past eight weeks.

For the final evening, musical artists John E. Lawrence and Dani Darling will perform as well as DJ Khlonez. Live painter Jordan Nik Art will also be on site.

Community members create public art in downtown Ann Arbor as part of Say Yes Fest. (Petals Sandcastle)

Organizers will host a community discussion following the performances about the past and future of the exhibition and the local community as a whole. Get free tickets to this event here.

The Washtenaw County Circuit Court is located at 101 E. Huron St.

Then, you can head over to CultureVerse Gallery for the festival’s closing party at 8 p.m. featuring an immersive art exhibition by event organizer and creator Petals Sandcastle.

Event organizer, Petals Sandcastle (left), is seen at an art exhibit at CultureVerse as part of the inaugural Say Yes Fest in downtown Ann Arbor. (Petals Sandcastle)

Main Street will once again open for a silent disco throughout the night. Get free tickets here.

CultureVerse Gallery is located at 309 S. Main St.

For more information, visit www.expressyouryes.org/sayyesfest.