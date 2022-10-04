Michigan 1 of just 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with fans after the match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium, on October 1, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Only 16 teams have survived the chaotic first five weeks of college football without a loss, and for the second season in a row, Michigan is one of them.

The Wolverines picked up a pair of quality wins the past two weekends, outlasting previously unbeaten Maryland at home and then going into the always-dangerous Kinnick Stadium and overcoming Iowa’s No. 1 defense.

What we learned at Iowa: Michigan has last year’s potential, with smaller margin of error

Since being ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP poll, Michigan has spent each of the past five weeks planted firmly at No. 4.

Clemson is only three points behind Michigan at No. 5 in the poll, and the entire top 10 is undefeated. Despite their strong start, the Wolverines haven’t been able to create much separation, as the rest of the pack keeps pace.

Here’s a look at the full top 10:

Alabama (5-0) Georgia (5-0) Ohio State (5-0) Michigan (5-0) Clemson (5-0) USC (5-0) Oklahoma State (4-0) Tennessee (4-0) Ole Miss (5-0) Penn State (5-0)

Four other Power Five teams are undefeated and ranked in the AP poll -- No. 17 TCU (4-0), No. 18 UCLA (5-0), No. 19 Kansas (5-0), and No. 22 Syracuse (5-0).

Only two non-power conference teams (both from the Sun Belt) remain unbeaten: James Madison (4-0) and Coastal Carolina (5-0).

The list is only guaranteed to shrink by one this weekend, as TCU visits Kansas. But if the first five weeks are any indication, there could be some unexpected casualties, as well.

Michigan will try to survive a trip to Indiana, where it faces a Hoosiers team coming off consecutive losses at Cincinnati and Nebraska. Indiana is 3-0 at home this season, with wins over Illinois, Idaho, and Western Kentucky.