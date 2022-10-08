A4 Fall Photo Challenge: Show us your photos!

Submit your favorite fall photos to the A4 Fall Photo Challenge.

ANN ARBOR – 🍁 It’s officially time for the annual A4 Fall Photo Challenge! 🍁

Now that the air is crisp and pumpkin spice is everywhere, our A4 team is challenging readers to submit their favorite fall photos.

We want to see your snaps of changing leaves, cider mill sips, pumpkin-carving mayhem, apple orchard picks and all other sorts of fall fun.

Winners will be selected by our A4 team and featured in an article and newsletter.

Here are the rules:

You can enter one photo per day until noon on Friday, Nov. 4.

Make sure to include your name, email, a photo title and a caption .

Photos must be taken near or in Ann Arbor .

Photographers need to be 18 years old or above. Minors can enter if granted permission from their parents or guardians. Not sure if you can enter? Send me an email!

Need some inspiration? Check out last year’s winners here.

Submit your photos below: