A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021: The Winners

"Trees have mutated in to giant flowers" by Prashant Kumar.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Last month we challenged our readers to show us their best autumnal photos.

Submissions ranged from vibrant fall leaves and grumpy toddlers to football inflatables and frozen branches.

Thank you to all who entered and for reminding us why Ann Arbor is the best place to be in the fall.

Didn’t get your photos submitted in time? Don’t worry, we’ll launch a winter photo challenge sometime in the next few months.

Here are the winning fall photos:

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Fall's color" by Jianing Li. (Jianing Li)

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Sunset beside railroad" by Jianing Li. (Jianing Li)

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "The golden leaves" by Amlak Abdulaziz. (Amlak Abdulaziz)

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Fall color" by Chien Erh Lin. (Chien Erh Lin)

"Huron River near B2B Trail" by Tom Shaffer (Tom Shaffer)

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Fall Patterns" by Lynn Marie Suits. (Lynn Marie Suits)

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Botanical beauty…a perfect fall day" by Erica Joseph. (Erica Joseph)

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Fall Michigan weather" by Kerry Przytula. (Kerry Przytula)

