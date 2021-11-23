29º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021: The Winners

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Contests, Fall Photo Challenge, Fall, Nature, Photography, Huron River, Ann Arbor Parks
"Trees have mutated in to giant flowers" by Prashant Kumar. (Prashant Kumar)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Last month we challenged our readers to show us their best autumnal photos.

Submissions ranged from vibrant fall leaves and grumpy toddlers to football inflatables and frozen branches.

Thank you to all who entered and for reminding us why Ann Arbor is the best place to be in the fall.

Didn’t get your photos submitted in time? Don’t worry, we’ll launch a winter photo challenge sometime in the next few months.

Here are the winning fall photos:

A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Fall's color" by Jianing Li. (Jianing Li)
A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Sunset beside railroad" by Jianing Li. (Jianing Li)
A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "The golden leaves" by Amlak Abdulaziz. (Amlak Abdulaziz)
A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Fall color" by Chien Erh Lin. (Chien Erh Lin)
"Huron River near B2B Trail" by Tom Shaffer (Tom Shaffer)
A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Fall Patterns" by Lynn Marie Suits. (Lynn Marie Suits)
A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Botanical beauty…a perfect fall day" by Erica Joseph. (Erica Joseph)
A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021 winner "Fall Michigan weather" by Kerry Przytula. (Kerry Przytula)

Want more? Check out the winners of our summer photo challenge.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email