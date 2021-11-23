A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2021: The Winners

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Last month we challenged our readers to show us their best autumnal photos.
Submissions ranged from vibrant fall leaves and grumpy toddlers to football inflatables and frozen branches.
Thank you to all who entered and for reminding us why Ann Arbor is the best place to be in the fall.
Didn’t get your photos submitted in time? Don’t worry, we’ll launch a winter photo challenge sometime in the next few months.
Here are the winning fall photos:
