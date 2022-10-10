Here are the shows you can see at University of Michigan’s planetarium right now

ANN ARBOR – Edit: An earlier version of this story listed the November shows. The story has been updated to include the October shows.

The weather is getting chillier and you might be searching for more activities to do indoors these days.

The Planetarium & Dome Theater at the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History features rotating shows and tickets are $8 per person.

Transport yourself to another galaxy or discover underwater life while enjoying reclining seats.

Here’s the schedule of shows right now at the planetarium:

Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays

Expedition Reef: 11:30 a.m.

Sky Tonight: 12:30 p.m.

Tales of the Maya Skies: 1:30 p.m.

Sky Tonight: 2:30 p.m.

Here’s a description of each of the shows, from UMMNH’s website:

Expedition Reef

Learn the secrets of the “rainforests of the sea” as you embark on an oceanic safari of the world’s most vibrant—and endangered—marine ecosystems. Expedition Reef immerses you in an undersea adventure. Along the way, discover how corals grow, feed, reproduce, and support over 25% of all marine life on Earth.

Sky Tonight

A live presentation on what to find in the sky tonight and for the coming few weeks. This presentation includes how to find the cardinal directions on your own by finding the North Star, current and upcoming constellations, visible planets, a few deep sky objects depending on the season, and other interesting astronomical visualizations. If you want to be able to look up from your own backyard and know what to look for, this is the show for you.

Tales of the Maya Skies

Tales of the Maya Skies immerses viewers in the wonders of Maya science, cosmology and myth. This beautifully illustrated story takes us back in time to the jungles of Mexico to discover how Mayan scholars developed a sophisticated understanding of astronomy, architecture, and mathematics that enabled them to predict solstices, solar eclipses, weather patterns and planetary movements.

The planetarium is presenting three shows in Spanish in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday.

Here are the showtimes in Spanish:

Tales of the Maya Skies: 10:30 a.m.

Tales of the Maya Skies: 1:30 p.m.

Sky Tonight: 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Museum Store on the day of the show. Currently, the theater is operating at half capacity to allow for social distancing between guests.

Below are the shows and times for the month of November.

Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays

Sea Monsters: 11:30 a.m.

Sky Tonight: 12:30 p.m.

Mars: One Thousand One: 1:30 p.m.

Sky Tonight: 2:30 p.m.

Sea Monsters

The film follows a curious and adventurous Dolichorhynchops – familiarly known as a ‘dolly’ – as she travels through the most dangerous oceans in history. Along the way, she encounters long-necked plesiosaurs, giant turtles, enormous fish, fierce sharks, and the most dangerous sea monster of all, the mosasaur.

Sky Tonight

Mars: One Thousand One

Mars: One Thousand One tells a story of what humans might face with the first manned journey to Mars. Reporter Miles O’Brien is reporting live from his Space Headquarters TV Studio in New York while events unfold for the crew on their 1001-day long mission. You will witness firsthand their brave attempts to put human footprints on Mars and return safely to Earth. This journey is made possible by the biggest engineering feat ever and loaded with scientific experiments.

Even better? Before or after the show, you can explore all the museum has to offer.

Admission to the museum is free and hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The museum if closed on Mondays.

U-M’s Museum of Natural History is located at 1105 N. University Ave.