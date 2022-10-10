57º

All About Ann Arbor

Michael Phelps named Michigan football’s honorary captain for Saturday’s Penn State game

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, Michael Phelps speaks during a Panasonic news conference before the CES tech show in Las Vegas. It is June 2021 in an Olympic year, and Phelps is feeling it. In his mind and in his body. Except the winningest Olympian of all time has been retired for five years. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – The most decorated Olympian of all time will return to town this weekend to serve as the Wolverines’ honorary captain as they face off against Penn State.

Incoming university president Santa Ono announced that Michael Phelps will be taking over the honorary role on Saturday, saying he hopes to meet Phelps at the game.

Though he never graduated from U-M, Phelps trained on the Ann Arbor campus under coach Bob Bowman before his appearance at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

No. 1 Michigan will take on the No. 3 Nittany Lions in the Big Ten East conference. Both teams are undefeated this season and are both 2-0 for away games.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

