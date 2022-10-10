Michigan football coach Mike Hart back in Ann Arbor after seizure on sideline during Indiana game

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is taken away on a stretcher after suffering a seizure on the sideline during the game at Indiana on Oct. 8, 2022.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart is back in Ann Arbor after having a seizure on the sideline during this weekend’s game at Indiana.

Hart, 36, was driven off the field on a stretcher Saturday in the middle of the first quarter. He collapsed on the Michigan sideline during a media timeout and was down for several minutes before being taken to the hospital at Indiana University.

I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers. I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players, and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity. My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people. Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon. Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart

Hart joined Harbaugh’s coaching staff as the running backs coach in 2021 after holding that same position for four years at Indiana. This offseason, he was also promoted to running game coordinator.

The players on both sidelines kneeled while medical personnel attended to Hart on the sideline. Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly affected by seeing their position coach go down, and several members of the Indiana staff spoke to Hart as he was driven off the field.

Michigan Wolverines running back coach Mike Hart is carted off of the field during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (2022 Getty Images)

Tom Allen, the current head coach at Indiana, was the one who hired Hart to the Hoosiers’ staff in 2017.

Hart is the all-time leading rusher in Michigan history. From 2004-2007, he carried the ball 1,015 times for 5,040 yards (5 yards per carry) and 41 touchdowns. He also caught 67 passes for 566 yards and a pair of scores.