Michigan football shows Hart, multiple players have career day in win over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 08: Michigan Wolverines running back coach Mike Hart is carted off of the field during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in consecutive road games as the men in maize beat the Indiana Hoosiers 31-10 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

But there’s the score of the game, and then there is the score of life.

Mike Hart

Former Hosiers and current Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sideline during Saturday’s game, and judging from the running back’s expression, the first signs didn’t look good.

“Mike (Hart) had a medical emergency during the game, and he is in stable condition,” said Jim Harbaugh. “He’s going to stay overnight in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy and abundant. Prayers go his way. It really puts things into perspective.”

Harbaugh continued:

“In the moment, everybody’s thoughts were with Mike. Mine were, and everyone around us was to get him the care that he needed. The most important thing is his health at that point in time.”

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly shaken up on the sideline, and they had to be consoled by the Wolverines coaching staff as Michigan’s all-time leading rusher was being carted off.

Harbaugh said Hart told the team that he was doing okay and he was with the team in spirit. Hart said he didn’t want the team to think about him as they wanted their focus to be on the game.

Hart put out a statement Monday (Oct. 10) to inform everyone about his current health status.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers,” said Hart. “I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity.

Hart continued:

“My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people. Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”

After a penalty-ridden first half, the motivation coming into the second half was to win for coach Hart, said Harbaugh, and it was off to the races as not only did the offense get inspired, but the defense came out with their hair on fire.

DEFENSE

Michigan almost took the cheese at Memorial Stadium as Indiana was poised and inspired to rid the Wolverines of their zero in the loss column. The Hoosiers were almost a trap game as Michigan had No. 10 ranked Penn State on the brain, especially after going into the half tied at 10-10.

The Nittany Lions will come to The Big House on Saturday (Oct. 15) for the Wolverines’ first top-10 matchup of the season. Still, the defense decided to send an early message as they pitched a shutout in the second half.

“We got to have to best half of football of the season,” said Harbaugh. “We got to come right now and be locked in, and our defense did a tremendous job of that. We had a total of seven sacks, and they all came from a totally different guy.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 08: Mike Morris #90 of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (2022 Michael Hickey)

The Wolverines’ defense did not allow a point in the second half as they combined for 22 quarterback pressures, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one turnover.

Michael Barrett, Junior Colson, Eyabi Okie, Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor, Mike Morris, and true freshman Derrick Moore scheduled a meeting in the pocket.

“We’re trying to get better each and every week and each and every practice,” said Harrell. “We got to keep coming each and every day, and it will transfer over to the game because we’re going to need that a lot, especially next week as well. So we just need to stay hungry.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 08: Shaun Shivers #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers is tackled by Michael Barrett #23 and Jaylen Harrell #32 of the Michigan Wolverines during the game at Memorial Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (2022 Michael Hickey)

In total, the Wolverines gave up 222 yards, with 203 coming through the air and only 19 yards on the ground.

Blake Corum

Speaking of the ground game, Corum, who seemed to be a quiet, finished the day with 25 carries for 125 rushing yards and one touchdown.

“They (Indiana) were dedicated to stopping the run, and we’re able to take advantage of some things in the passing game. Harbaugh said. “I would characterize this as we are probably playing good Michigan football about three-quarters of the time, but it will keep us humble. Now we’re gearing up for this big game vs. Penn State.”

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball out of the backfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

As he did in every game thus far, his lone score was loud as the Hoosiers left some laundry on the field. Corum finished the 50-yard scamper with a one-yard dive for six.

In his last four games, Corum has 571 yards with nine touchdowns and three 100-yard games, so it is safe to say that he should be in the conversation for the Heisman.

“We knew that they were going to give us everything that they had,” said Corum. “Who wouldn’t? We are the No. 4 team in the country. Great defense and good offense. Theirs some minor things that we need to get fixed. We came out in the second half from a great game plan and finished the job.”

J. J. McCarthy

Part of the game plan was built around J.J. McCarthy, who had a career day using his arm and his legs. McCarthy finished the day completing 28-36 for a career-high 304 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines drops back to throw during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (2022 Getty Images)

Wide receivers

Two of McCarthy’s touchdowns went to the quiet man Cornelius Johnson who made his presence felt throughout the day. With Roman Wilson out due to a concussion, fans were calling for Johnson to step in and fill the role, which he did, going four receptions for 58 yards.

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 08: Cornelius Johnson #6 of the Michigan Wolverines dives for a touchdown during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Like McCarthy, receiver Ronnie Bell too had a career day against the Hoosiers. Bell led the team in receptions catching 11 for 121 yards.

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 08: Ronnie Bell #8 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball and is tackled by Devon Matthews #1 and Bradley Jennings Jr. #5 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Memorial Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Following Bell’s successful footsteps was tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who also had a career day catching nine receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 08: Luke Schoonmaker #86 of the Michigan Wolverines dives in for a touchdown against Tiawan Mullen #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Memorial Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

The Wolverines had 469 yards, with 394 coming through the air and 165 yards on the ground. With the stellar second-half performance on both sides of the ball, how will Michigan fare against Penn State on Saturday?