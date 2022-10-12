American Heart Association hosting annual fundraiser at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor

(Carolina Film Co., 2022 Carolina Film Co., all rights reserved.)

The American Heart Association's 2022 Heart Ball will be held at Jack Roth Stadium Club in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – The American Heart Association is hosting its 2022 Heart Ball in-person at the Jack Roth Stadium Club at Michigan Stadium on Oct 22.

The event will take place from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. and will be emceed by Jim Brandstatter, the voice of Michigan football.

The chair of this year’s Heart Ball is Kim A. Eagle, the director of University of Michigan’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center and professor of internal medicine and public health.

The Heart Ball is one of the AHA’s top fundraising events and will feature a silent auction, dinner and entertainment.

Tickets are $1,000 and, as of Wednesday, Oct. 12, 20 seats still remain.

For more information, including how to volunteer or purchase tickets for the event, click here.

Michigan Stadium is located at 1201 S. Main St.