68º

All About Ann Arbor

American Heart Association hosting annual fundraiser at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor

All the details for the 2022 Heart Ball

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, American Heart Association, Heart, Heart Health, AHA, Fundraiser, Heart Ball, Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan, The Big House, Jack Roth Stadium Club, U-M, Michigan Football
The American Heart Association's 2022 Heart Ball will be held at Jack Roth Stadium Club in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Carolina Film Co., 2022 Carolina Film Co., all rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – The American Heart Association is hosting its 2022 Heart Ball in-person at the Jack Roth Stadium Club at Michigan Stadium on Oct 22.

The event will take place from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. and will be emceed by Jim Brandstatter, the voice of Michigan football.

The chair of this year’s Heart Ball is Kim A. Eagle, the director of University of Michigan’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center and professor of internal medicine and public health.

The Heart Ball is one of the AHA’s top fundraising events and will feature a silent auction, dinner and entertainment.

Tickets are $1,000 and, as of Wednesday, Oct. 12, 20 seats still remain.

For more information, including how to volunteer or purchase tickets for the event, click here.

Michigan Stadium is located at 1201 S. Main St.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email