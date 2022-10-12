Attend public meeting tonight on accessibility of Ann Arbor parks

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor invites members of the public to its second community meeting on the Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.

The meeting will be held tonight at Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch from 6-7 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask per AADL’s current COVID-19 policies.

The city has developed a pin-map for community members to provide accessibility concerns or feedback. Within the tool, users can place a pin at the exact location they would like to report an accessibility barrier.

The map will close on Oct. 16. To see the map, click here.

Additionally, here’s a video that explains more about the Parks ADA Transition Plan.

Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch is located at 343 S. 5th Avenue.