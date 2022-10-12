Celebrate farmers at the Ann Arbor Local Food Festival on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – Join Argus Farm Stop and the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations in Kerrytown to celebrate the fall harvest, locally-produced food, area farmers, chefs and restaurants on Thursday.

Between 5-10 p.m., community organizations and food vendors will be at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market, 315 Detroit St., spreading awareness of the local food system and selling prepared foods.

The free food festival will have live music, activities and opportunities to talk to local farmers and food producers.

According to the city, buying locally-grown food not only increases food security but helps to build the area’s economy when farmers received more profits for their products. Additional benefits include better quality food and gentler growing practices.

Learn more about the festival here.

Here’s which vendors and community organizations will be at the festival: