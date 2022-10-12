64º

All About Ann Arbor

Celebrate farmers at the Ann Arbor Local Food Festival on Thursday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Shoppers buy tomatoes at Ann Arbor Farmers Market (Credit: Destination Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – Join Argus Farm Stop and the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations in Kerrytown to celebrate the fall harvest, locally-produced food, area farmers, chefs and restaurants on Thursday.

Between 5-10 p.m., community organizations and food vendors will be at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market, 315 Detroit St., spreading awareness of the local food system and selling prepared foods.

The free food festival will have live music, activities and opportunities to talk to local farmers and food producers.

According to the city, buying locally-grown food not only increases food security but helps to build the area’s economy when farmers received more profits for their products. Additional benefits include better quality food and gentler growing practices.

Learn more about the festival here.

Here’s which vendors and community organizations will be at the festival:

Apple Blossom KombuchaArgus Farm Stop
El HarissaFair Food Network
Ginger DeliFood Gatherers
Harvest KitchenLeslie Science & Nature Center
Humus FalafelLive Zero Waste
Pilar’s TamalesNature and Nurture
Rite SpiceVegMichigan
Vegano ItalianoWashtenaw County Food Policy Council
Venue by 4M City Club

