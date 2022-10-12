Family-friendly Animal Haunts event returns to Ann Arbor’s Leslie Science and Nature Center

Staff in costume at the annual Animal Haunts event at the Leslie Science & Nature Center in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Looking for a non-scary, fun and educational event for the whole family this Halloween season?

The annual Animal Haunts returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 to the Leslie Science and Nature Center with both daylight (4-6 p.m.) and after dark (7-9 p.m.) events.

Designed for families with children ages 12 and under, the event will feature festive games, crafts, live animals and more. Upon arrival, guests will travel through the woods on a hike and learn clues to solve a mystery and meet costumed characters along the way.

Each child will get a gift to take home after their hike.

LSNC notes that the Black Pond Hike trail is approximately a quarter of a mile and is note stroller friendly. All other activities and buildings are accessible by stroller or wheelchair.

The outdoor event will occur rain or shine. In case of severe weather, LSNC will notify participants on the day of if a decision is made to cancel the event.

Tickets are $10 for guests age 2 and up and $8 for members. Babies up to age 23 months are free.

To register, click here.

Costumes are encouraged to show your Halloween spirit.

Leslie Science and Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Rd.