Tune in to virtual public forum on hexavalent chromium spill in Huron River this evening

Officials warn people not to swim or fish in Huron River due to dangerous chemical spill

ANN ARBOR – The Huron River Watershed Council is hosting a virtual public forum on Thursday evening to share information about the hexavalent chromium spill by Tribar Manufacturing this summer.

The event will take place from 7-8:30 p.m.

A panel will present a timeline of events around the spill, an update on the investigation being carried out by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and next steps.

The speakers will also discuss the issue of industry and manufacturing industries spilling pollutants into the environment, how the spill impact human health and the flaws in regulations in addressing them.

Background

On Aug. 2, several thousand gallons of wastewater were discharged into a creek which connects to the Huron River from Tribar Manufacturing. The water was contaminated with hexavalent chromium -- a known human carcinogen.

An immediate recommendation to avoid contact with the Huron River in certain areas was issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was issued, and was lifted on Aug. 12.

Event panelists:

Daniel Brown, Watershed Planner, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC)

Phil Argiroff, Assistant Director, Water Resources Division, Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)

Jeff Gearhart, Research Director, Ecology Center

Yousef Rabhi, State Representative

A public Q&A will follow the speaker presentations.

Interested in attending? Register here to receive a Zoom link.

