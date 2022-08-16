Home of Tribar CEO vandalized after chemical spill in Huron River

The state has a lot of investigating to do about what went wrong at Tribar Manufacturing allowing a toxic chemical to leak into the Huron River water system.

Six people have been detained and released for their roles in the vandalism of the home belonging to Tribar Manufacturing CEO Kevin Crampton around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

About 20 protesters were originally at the home, all dressed in black. Many of them were angry about pollution in the Huron River.

“Water is life” is the message protestors wanted to address to the CEO.

Crampton’s company, Tribar Manufacturing is widely regarded as the reason why the cancer-causing chemical Hexavalent Chromium leaked into the Huron River. It’s alleged that a Tribar employee overrode waste treatment alarms over 450 times within three hours on the same day the toxic release apparently began.

In all, the driveway, garage, and home on Rayson were spray painted, along with several vehicles that were also damaged as well. Police are still calling this an ongoing investigation.

Local4 did try Talking to Mr. Crampton. Unfortunately, no one came to the door.

