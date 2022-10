ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police are searching for a 30-year-old man who went missing last weekend.

Trevor Wickliffe Woolery was last seen Sunday (Oct. 9). He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds.

An endangered missing advisory has been issued. Police said Woolery suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone who has seen Woolery or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6930.