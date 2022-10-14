61º

Police find body of missing Ann Arbor man; believe he was killed in hit-and-run crash 3-5 days ago

Trevor Woolery had been reported missing Friday

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 30-year-old Ann Arbor man who went missing last weekend was found dead Friday morning, and police believe he might have been killed in a hit-and-run crash several days ago.

Trevor Wickliffe Woolery was reported missing Friday after he disappeared Sunday (Oct. 9). An endangered missing advisory was issued.

On Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police said this is no longer a missing person’s case.

Troopers said early Friday morning, a driver noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.

The driver noticed Woolery in the grass and called 9-1-1, according to authorities. Police identified Woolery as the victim.

Officials believe Woolery was struck by a drive 3-5 days ago. They don’t have any suspect information at this time.

