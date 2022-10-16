Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?

Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings.

Here are four of our favorites:

ROCKY HORROR

Every year we shiver with anticipation for when the beloved downtown theater announces its annual showing of 1970s cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, join Janet, Brad, Rocky and Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the Time Warp while watching a live shadow cast by the Leather Medusas.

The show starts at 9:30 p.m. Buy tickets here.

WHAT SCARES US

Like spooky movies but don’t want to socialize on Halloween? This Ann Arbor District Library podcast will make your skin crawl without you ever having to leave home.

In each episode of What Scares Us, friends Amanda, Christine, Chris and Matt discuss scary movies, like South Korean psychological horror flick A Tale of Two Sisters and 1980 supernatural horror film, The Fog.

Listen from the comfort of home here.

PSYCHIC FAIR

Get in touch with your spiritual side during the Halloween Enlightened Soul Psychic Fair at Enlightened Soul Center on 2711 Carpenter Road.

From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, fair participants can shop vendors and have their tarot cards read. Psychic mediums will also be at the fair to connect visitors with departed friends and family.

The fair will also be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Tickets for Oct. 29 cost $5 and $3 for Oct. 30. Get more details here.

SPOOKTACULAR DRAG

Join Ypsilanti’s Boylesque drag as performers celebrate Halloween and 10 years of drag success with four October shows.

Performances will be held at different venues around Ypsilanti and during the annual YpsiGLOW

Tickets range from $5-$12. Find more show details here.